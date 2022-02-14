Monday Afternoon Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Duke Energy, Goodyear, JPMorgan, Juniper Networks and More

Markets traded mixed approaching the midday point on Monday. The Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were lower while the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 were higher. Much of the chatter from Wall Street pundits Monday was centering on the possibility of the Federal Reserve stepping in before the March meeting to raise rates. While that possibility has been walked back some, the market is now pricing in six rate hikes through the rest of 2022. In addition, some are looking for a faster ramp to the peak balance sheet runoff of a staggering $100 billion per month.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Calls seen earlier in the day were on Chewy, Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Micron Technology, SoFi, Teladoc, Twitter, Walmart and more.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET): Loop Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a $157 price target. The consensus target is $141.21. The stock was trading close to $122.50 on Monday.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE): BofA Securities raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and nudged the target price up to $29 from $28. The consensus target is $29.20. Shares have traded between $12.55 and $40.05 over the past year and were seen near $18 on Monday.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA): Jefferies raised the bank’s stock to Buy from Hold and boosted the price target to $114 from $98. That compares with a consensus target of $104.21. The 52-week trading range is $62.98 to $102.09. The stock was trading near $98.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK): BofA Securities upgraded shares of the giant energy company to Buy from Neutral and bumped the price target up to $110 from $108. The consensus target is $108.51. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $85.56 to $108.38. The shares was trading near $99 apiece on Monday.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT): While JPMorgan upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral, it also trimmed the price target to $23 from $25. The consensus target is $24.43. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $13.45 and $24.89. Shares were trading near $16.65 on Monday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM): Jefferies lowered its Buy rating on the money center and investment giant to Hold and slashed the $180 target price to $155. The consensus target is $174.58. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $139.57 and $172.96, and it was trading above $152 on Monday.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR): Loop Capital started coverage with a Buy rating and a $41 target price. The consensus target is $35.33. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $23.12 to $36.03, and shares were changing hands above $34 on Monday.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and an $84 price objective, which compares with a $108 consensus target. Over the past year, shares have traded between $53.63 and $141.60, and they were seen near $70 on Monday.

Sensata Technologies Holdings plc (NYSE: ST): The UBS upgrade to Buy from Neutral and included a price target hike to $68 from $62. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $52.30 to $65.58 and have a $66.42 consensus price objective. The stock was trading near $57 on Monday.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN): Barclays downgraded shares of the food packaging heavyweight to Equal Weight from Overweight but raised the target price to $100 from $95. The consensus target is $101.18. The 52-week trading range is $64.80 to $100.72, and the stock was trading just above $95 on Monday.

Given Warren Buffet’s proclivity for only owning stock of companies that he understands inside and out, 10 of his top health care picks with big, dependable dividends make sense now for growth and income investors worried about the potential for a steep market decline.

This week, Analog Devices, Foot Locker and a handful of other top companies are expected to hike their dividends. Their stocks are rated Buy across Wall Street as well, making them excellent total return candidates.