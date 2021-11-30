Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Plains All American, Simon Property, SoFi, Square, Synchrony, Tyson Foods, US Bancorp, Zoom Video and More

The futures traded lower across the board on Tuesday, the final trading day for November, after the markets bounced back from the shellacking of last Friday. The Nasdaq saw the biggest gains on Monday, while both the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 closed higher as well. The chatter across Wall Street and in the financial media is still focused on the Omicron variant and the potential for restrictions and lockdowns, even though some believe Omicron symptoms may be milder than other variants. In addition, existing vaccines are still expected to provide some protection, and it appears they can be tweaked to account for the new strain.

Top strategists across Wall Street remain focused on the potential for rising interest rates, quantitative easing tapering, big increases in energy costs and other inflation issues, and the ongoing supply chain issues and stagflation worries. Toss in the very pressing debt ceiling issue and the ongoing China concerns, and there is still plenty of potential for volatility into the end of the year.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT): Keefe Bruyette upgraded the shares to Outperform from Market Perform and has a $34 price target. The Wall Street consensus target is $34.29. The final trade for Monday came in at $30.73 a share.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL): Citigroup raised its Neutral rating on the popular retailer to Buy. The shares have traded between $217.38 and $357.34 over the past year and have a $350.58 consensus target. The stock was last seen at $293.37 on Monday.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA): Raymond James upgraded the shares to Strong Buy from Outperform and has a $110 price objective. The consensus target for the company is $101.24. The last Monday trade was reported at $72.26.

