3 Analyst Favorite 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Dividend Hikes Likely This Week

After years of a low interest rate environment, which now is trending higher, many investors have turned to equities, not only for the growth potential but also for the solid and dependable dividends that help to provide an income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going. While interest rates are rising, these companies still make sense for investors looking for solid growth and income potential.



We like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Three top companies that are Wall Street favorites are expected to raise their dividends this week. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that all are rated Buy at some of the top firms on Wall Street. While it is always possible that not all five do raise their dividends, top analysts expect them to, generally based on past increases in the firm’s dividend payouts.



It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

This top stock has backed up nicely over the past two months and is offering a nice entry point. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is the longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. It had a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet.

The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million rentable square footage (RSF) of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million square feet of future development projects.



Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and the Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban science and technology campuses that provide innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success.