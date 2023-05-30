Investors Grab 3 'Strong Buy' Blue Chips That May Raise Their Dividends This Week

After years of a low interest rate environment, which has been trending higher over the past 12 months, many investors have turned to equities not only for the growth potential but also for solid and dependable dividends that help to provide a passive income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going. While interest rates have risen, these companies still make sense for investors looking for solid growth and income potential.



We like to remind readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%: 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Three top companies that are Wall Street favorites are expected to raise their dividends this week. So we screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that all are rated Buy at some of the top firms on Wall Street. While it is always possible that not all of them do raise their dividends, top analysts expect them to, given past increases in each firm’s dividend payouts.



It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

This top stock has backed up nicely over the past few months and is offering a nice entry point. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is the longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations.

The trusted partner to approximately 1,000 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $35 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.6 million square feet (SF) as of December 31, 2022, which includes 41.8 million RSF of operating properties and 5.6 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 17.3 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties that provide innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success.



Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and the Research Triangle.