Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Deere, Freeport-McMoRan, Royal Caribbean, Take-Two Interactive, Toast, Yum China and More

The futures plunged Friday, as we end a volatile week across Wall Street. The consumer price index numbers were worse than expected, with the 8.6% print for May, the highest since December of 1981. While the volatile food and energy component is soaring, so are the prices for what make up the core inflation, which also came in higher than expected. Anticipating more of the same, all the major indexes were hammered Thursday including the transports. Even the utilities, which are deemed a safe haven, were hit hard.

Oil finally took a breather Thursday as both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude closed flat, and natural gas was lower. The sellers returned to the Treasury market, with the five-year and 10-year notes and the 30-year long bond yields all closing higher, well over the 3% level once again. Both gold and Bitcoin closed lower as well.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Friday, June 10, 2022.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY): Keefe Bruyette upgraded the shares to Outperform from Market Perform and slid the target price up to $6.75 from $6.25. The consensus target is $6.53. The final trade for Thursday was reported at $6.64.

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL): Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight with a $65 target price. The consensus is $87.50. The last trade for Thursday was reported at $70.39.

Carnival Corp. & PLC (NYSE: CCL): Susquehanna started coverage on the popular cruise line’s shares with a Neutral rating and a $15 target. The stock closed almost 10% lower on Thursday at $11.73, after pricing pressures appear to be hitting the stock.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL): Baird maintained an Outperform rating on the stock but lowered the $351 target price to $336. The consensus target is $329. Thursday’s final trade was reported at $225.71.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK): Wells Fargo lowered its Overweight rating to Equal Weight and cut the $150 price target to $110. The consensus target is $139.47. The stock closed almost 4% lower on Thursday at $102.75.