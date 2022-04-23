Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 Rated Buy With 125% to 400% Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened its outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with upside potential ranging from over 125% to 400%. For those leery of low-priced shares, just remember that Amazon and Apple at one time traded in the single digits. Zynga, a stock we have featured over the years, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive Software.



While all five are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, they are much better suited for very aggressive investors. It also is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Angi

Shares of this popular home services company have been crushed and have huge upside potential. Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally.

The Angi Ads business connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories. It provides consumers with valuable tools, services and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop and hire for local services, and it sells term-based website and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing and payment services.



The company also owns and operates Angi Leads digital marketplace service, which connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, as well as online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone and home services-related resources.