2022 Half Done: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Comcast, Coupang, Micron Technology and More

Markets turned lower again on Friday, almost reversing all of last week’s bear market rally. The major averages were down roughly 0.5% in the session, as the S&P 500 notched its worst first half since 1970.

Accordingly, the S&P 500 is down more than 20% in these first six months, while the Dow Jones industrials are down roughly 15%. However, the Nasdaq is getting the worst of it, down nearly 30%, its worst first half since 1962.

Despite the terrible start to the year, historically speaking, stocks generally recover handily through the rest of the year. There are still unresolved questions about the economy that could hamper this recovery.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Etsy, FedEx, Shopify, Tesla and more.



AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV): Alembic Global Advisors upgraded to an Overweight rating from Neutral. The 52-week trading range is $52.03 to $114.11, and shares traded above $83 apiece on Friday.

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA): Daiwa Securities started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $43 price target. The 52-week trading range is $37.56 to $61.80. The stock traded near $40 on Friday.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG): Credit Suisse upgraded to an Outperform rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $19 from $28. The shares traded near $14 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $8.98 to $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG): D.A. Davidson started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $35 price target. The stock traded near $31 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $29.80 to $47.23.

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT): J.P. Morgan downgraded to an Underweight rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $19 from $20. The 52-week trading range is $14.19 to $19.99, and shares traded above $17 apiece on Friday.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): BofA Securities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $62 from $70. The 52-week trading range is $51.41 to $98.45, and shares were trading near $52 on Friday.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV): Nomura downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $36.30 from $64.60. The 52-week range is $18.01 to $56.45. Shares traded near $30 apiece on Friday.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM): BofA Securities downgraded to an Underperform rating from Buy and cut the price target to $40 from $79. The stock traded near $43 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $33.71 to $91.23.



Five top All-American stocks are defensive blue-chip leaders and may have a solid start to the third quarter because of Independence Day holiday sales.

Disappointing guidance from one top semiconductor maker had Goldman Sachs and other analysts springing into action. Citigroup offers two rock-solid stock picks with big upside potential. And see how the Dogs of the Dow fared in the first half of the year.