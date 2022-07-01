5 All-American July 4th Stocks to Buy Now for Year-Round Gains and Big Dividends

If there is any holiday celebrated in the United States that is among the favorites among all citizens, it has to be Independence Day. It transcends through all walks of life, and the secular nature of the celebration makes it one for all Americans. The Fourth of July honors a day that is perhaps the most important in the nation’s history. From the largest cities to the smallest rural communities, the pride and participation of small kids to senior citizens mark this truly special day.



At 24/7 Wall St., we thought it was a good time to look at top companies that are usually big winners. They may be even bigger this year as the celebration falls on a Monday, so many may be up for an extended weekend. With parades, barbecues, boating, bands and much more, many Americans will head to the store to get provisions for the big day, or before heading out for fun vacations.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database and found five top stocks that may have a solid start to the third quarter because of the holiday. While all are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Coca-Cola

This remains a top Warren Buffet holding, as he owns a massive 400 million shares. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands that will be in Fourth of July coolers. And it has an incredibly strong worldwide brand, with 40% overseas sales.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy Coca-Cola beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. Also remember that the company also owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage, which continues to deliver big numbers.

Coca-Cola stock investors receive a 2.80% dividend. Truist Financial has a $75 target price on the shares, and the consensus target is $69.84. The final trade on Thursday came in at $62.91 per share.



Kraft Heinz

Even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this company always stands to benefit, especially when grilling hot dogs and cheeseburgers is on the Fourth of July menu. Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods. The company is a leading global food company, with $29 billion of annual revenues generated by such well-known brands as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer and Maxwell House.