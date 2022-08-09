Earnings Previews: AppLovin, Bakkt, Disney, Paysafe

The three major U.S. equity indexes closed mixed on Monday. The Dow Jones industrials added 0.09%, while the S&P 500 slipped by 0.12% and the Nasdaq fell by 0.1%. Seven of 11 sectors ended the day higher, led by real estate (0.7%), materials (0.6%) and communications services (0.6%). The tech sector dipped by 0.9%. Large-cap growth stocks traded down 0.4% on the day. Wednesday’s report on the consumer price index is likely to keep trader enthusiasm in check as well. In Tuesday’s premarket trading, all three major indexes traded lower.

After markets closed Monday, Upstart reported results that missed consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The company also issued downside guidance for the current quarter. Shares traded down nearly 12% in Tuesday’s premarket.

Velodyne Lidar beat top-line and bottom-line estimates but lowered third-quarter guidance. The stock traded down about 1.6%.

Novavax missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines and lowered third-quarter guidance. The company reported revenue of $186 million, far below the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Its COVID-19 vaccine accounted for just $55 million in sales. The stock traded down more than 30% in Tuesday’s premarket session.



Before markets opened on Tuesday, GlobalFoundries beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines and raised third-quarter guidance for both earnings and revenues. The stock traded up about 5.6%.

Norwegian Cruise Lines missed both earnings and revenue estimates. Without giving specific guidance, the company said it expected to lose money in the third quarter. Shares traded down more than 8% Tuesday morning.

After markets close Tuesday afternoon, Coinbase, Roblox, Trade Desk and Unity Software are on deck to report quarterly earnings. The, before Wednesday’s opening bell, Array Technologies, Ballard Power and Plug Power are due to report their results.

Here are previews of three earnings reports due out after markets close Wednesday and one expected first thing Thursday morning.



AppLovin

AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ: APP) develops and sells software platforms that help mobile app companies market and monetize their apps. Since its initial public offering in April of last year, the stock has dropped by about 31.6%. From its peak in mid-November, the stock is down 65%. The company is set to report results late on Wednesday.