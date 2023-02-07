Earnings Previews: AbbVie, Cameco, Canopy Growth, PepsiCo, Under Armour

Shortly before noon Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrials traded 0.25% lower, while the S&P 500 was up 0.07% and the Nasdaq up 0.4%. Equities managed to repair some of the damage from a slow start.

After markets close Monday, Pinterest beat the consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimate by a penny but fell short on revenue. The social media company also announced a $500 million buyback program and the departure of the chief financial officer. Shares traded down 3.3% shortly before noon Tuesday.

NOV beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The oilfield services firm did not offer guidance, but CEO Clay Williams said NOV believes “that the world simply must rebuild and fortify its petroleum supply capability soon and a sustained oil and gas up-cycle is required to increase energy security across the globe.” The stock traded down 0.7%.

Simon Property Group also beat both top-line and bottom-line estimates. The mall operator issued fiscal 2023 net income guidance of $6.35 to $6.60 per share and comparable funds from operations of $11.70 to $11.95 per share. Shares traded down 2.9%.



Before U.S. markets opened on Monday, BP reported EPS that fell short of expectations by a penny and revenue above the consensus estimate. The energy supermajor also said it would slow its transition to low-carbon energy and boost spending on oil and gas production. Shares traded up 6.6%.

Centene beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The health care company also reaffirmed previous fiscal 2023 guidance. Shares traded down about 1.2%.

Linde posted an EPS beat but missed on revenue. The industrial gas producer raised first-quarter and full-year guidance, and the stock traded up about 1.8% Tuesday morning.

After markets close Tuesday, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and Lumen are set to report quarterly results. CVS Health, Fox and Uber will post earnings first thing Wednesday morning. Later on Wednesday, Affirm, Disney, MGM Resorts and Robinhood are on deck to report quarterly results.

Here is a look at what to expect when the following five firms share their results first thing Thursday morning.



AbbVie

Pharmaceuticals giant AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) posted an all-time high share price last April, but that has dropped by almost 15% since. The company’s best-selling drug, Humira, lost its patent protection last month, and the company’s CEO said in a recent interview that AbbVie will lift a self-imposed limit of $2 billion for acquiring new products. The company also expects sales and profits to suffer this year, remain flat in 2024 and return to growth in 2025. If it can maintain its dividend payment, investors may stick with it.

Brokerage firms continue to be bullish on AbbVie, with 14 of 26 having a Buy or Strong Buy rating and another 10 rating shares at Hold. At a recent price of around $144.00 a share, the implied gain based on a median price target of $162.10 is 12.6%. At the high price target of $200.00, the implied gain is 38.9%.