4 Sizzling Stocks Rated Buy and Trading Under $10 That Everyone Knows

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the most significant public companies, especially the technology giants, trade at prices up to $1,000 per share, while others are in the low to mid-hundreds. It is tough to get decent share count leverage at those steep prices.

Stocks trading under $10 allow traders to put together larger positions.

Many well-known technology companies once traded under $10.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, seek lower-priced stocks to generate a profit and increase their share count. That can help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell and keep half.

Low-price stock skeptics should note that many of the world’s biggest companies, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, once traded in the single digits.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database, looking for smaller-cap companies that could offer patient investors enormous returns for the rest of 2025 and beyond. Four stocks that appeared on our screens have considerable upside potential, and all four are stocks that investors have been familiar with for years.

We enjoy scouring the stock market for the next big winner, as it allows investors to buy a larger position in lower-priced stocks and potentially achieve a parabolic home run, similar to Nvidia or Netflix. Over the years, we have written about stocks like Zynga, which was acquired by Take-Two Interactive. Northern Oil & Gas was under $3 when we started covering the company. It had a reverse split and soon after the stock exploded higher.

Under Armour

This sports apparel company’s shares once traded over $50, and many have felt for years that it could be a takeover candidate. Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is a developer, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. It is engaged in developing, marketing, and distributing branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

The company operates in four geographic segments:

North America, comprising the United States and Canada

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The company sells its apparel, footwear and accessories in North America through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Under Armour sells its apparel, footwear and accessories in EMEA primarily through wholesale customers and independent distributors, along with e-commerce websites and Brand and Factory House stores.

It sells its apparel, footwear and accessories products in China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand through stores operated by its distribution and wholesale partners, along with e-commerce websites and Brand and Factory House stores.

UBS has a Buy rating on the shares and an $8 target price.

Nokia

This telecommunications company once ruled the cell phone arena until the advent of the smartphone in 2007, but it remains a solid dividend idea as it pays a reasonable dividend. Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market.

Nokia’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies.

The company’s segments include:

Ultra Broadband Networks

IP Networks and Applications

Nokia Technologies

The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks operating segments.

The IP Networks and Applications segment comprises IP/Optical Networks and Applications & Analytics operating segments.

The Applications & Analytics operating segment offers software solutions spanning customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaboration, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), security, and analytics platforms that enable digital services providers and enterprises to accelerate and optimize their customer experience.

Craig Hallum has a Buy rating for the stock and an $8 target price.

Transocean

This energy stock is a solid idea for traders looking to dial up a big position, and given the hit benchmark pricing oil has taken, any price rally this summer could lift the shares in a big way. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide.

Transocean contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, comprising ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh-environment floaters.

It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, as well as other independent energy companies.

Paul Singer the billionaire manager and founder of Elliott Investment Management, one of Wall Street’s oldest hedge funds, loves the shares and holds a massive $45 million stake in the company. He should be very happy now because in the first quarter of 2025, Transocean delivered $906 million in contract drilling revenue, generated at an average daily rate of approximately $444,000. The demand for Transocean’s contract drilling services, particularly in the challenging deepwater market, is expected to continue growing. With oil prices at four-year lows and growth in benchmark pricing, this could be a significant tailwind for the company.

BTIG Research has a Buy rating on the stock with a $5 price target.

Lumen Technologies

Trading around the $5 level and in the sweet spot of the technology world, this may be the best value of them all. Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is a facilities-based technology and communications company. The company provides a range of integrated products and services to its domestic and global business customers and its domestic mass markets customers.

The company operates through two segments. Its Business segment provides its products and services under four sales channels to meet the needs of its enterprise and commercial customers.

Lumen Technologies products and services in this segment include:

Dark Fiber

Edge Cloud Services

Internet Protocol

Managed Security Services

Software-Defined Wide Area Networks

Secure Access Service Edge

Optical Services

Ethernet

VPN Data Networks

Voice Services

IT Solutions

The Mass Markets segment provides products and services to residential and small business customers. Its products and services in this segment include Fiber Broadband, Other Broadband, Voice, and Other.

Citigroup has a Buy rating and an $8 price objective.

