Incredibly, Warren Buffett Has 75% of Berkshire Hathaway in These 5 'Strong Buy' Dividend Stocks

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws literally thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the world.

One reason for Berkshire Hathaway’s stunning success over the years is that Buffett and his right-hand man, Charlie Munger, have always tried to stay with stock ideas they understand. That has proven to be a winning hand. In addition, many of the companies in their portfolio pay solid and reliable dividends.

Longtime investors and Buffett mavens know that “His favorite holding for an S&P 500 stock is forever.” So, it is not really surprising that, for all the success and stature Berkshire Hathaway has in the investment world, only five top companies make up almost 75% of the fund’s total holdings.



All five of these top companies pay reliable dividends and their stocks are rated Buy. However, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

American Express

This stock has backed up recently and is offering the best entry point since late last year, despite posting solid second-quarter results. American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services worldwide. Its products and services include payment and financing products network services accounts payable expense management products and services, and travel and lifestyle services.



The company’s products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing and information products and services for merchants, and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, midsized companies and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams and direct response advertising.

Shareholders receive a 1.35% yield. Wells Fargo has a $190 price target on American Express stock. The consensus target is $179.46, and shares closed trading on Tuesday at $154.66.