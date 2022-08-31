As August Employment Report Looms, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade PayPal, Robinhood, Snap and More

Markets dipped again on Wednesday, continuing the slide lower and setting up for a negative August. Also, the run lower over the month of August has more or less wiped out the July rally. Each of the major averages was holding steady at a loss of 0.3% on the day thus far.

Even though markets may currently be on the downturn, positive economic data may be on the way in the form of the August employment report, set to release Friday morning. The recent trend for this report has been steady low unemployment rates and rising payrolls.

Currently, the consensus forecast calls for 318,000 in nonfarm payrolls for August, as well as an unemployment rate of 3.5%. Note that the previous month had 528,000 in nonfarm payrolls and a 3.5% unemployment rate.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA): Summit Insights downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy. The 52-week trading range is $60.56 to $227.59, and the stock traded near $70 on Wednesday.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC): Cowen initiated coverage with an Outperform rating. The shares traded near $26 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $12.08 to $62.08.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX): Barclays started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $120 price target. Shares traded near $95 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $86.97 to $149.78.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): Barclays started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and an $80 price target. Shares have traded as high as $368.90 in the past year but were near $68 on Wednesday, which is down 73% year to date.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR): Barclays started it with an Overweight rating and a $77 price target. Shares traded near $61 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $52.18 to $82.83.

Paysafe Ltd. (NYSE: PSFE): Susquehanna’s downgrade to Neutral from Positive included a price target cut to $2 from $5. The 52-week trading range is $1.72 to $9.36. Shares changed hands near $2 apiece on Wednesday.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL): As BofA Securities upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral, it also raised its $94 price target to $114. The stock was last seen trading near $95, in a 52-week range of $67.58 to $296.70.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD): Barclays lowered its Equal Weight rating to Underweight and has a $10 price target. The stock traded near $9 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $6.81 to $47.84.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP): The Buy rating at Citigroup slipped to Neutral, and the firm cut the $16 price target to $10. The 52-week trading range is $9.34 to $83.34, and the share price was near $11 on Wednesday.



