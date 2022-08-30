America's Highest-Paying Companies

In the hunt for extraordinary employees, companies are looking to attract the best and brightest via multiple incentives. They may offer stock options, vacation days, work-from-home options, and more, but what brings in the best candidates is cold hard cash.

The competitive corporate environment can be described as a jungle, and companies are constantly vying to attract the top talent. This is especially true for companies within the tech sector, working in industries on the cutting-edge with projects like cloud computing or artificial intelligence. In order to maintain that competitive edge, these companies need capable and talented workers. (These are the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.)

To identify the 20 highest paying companies in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed salary data from PayScale, a compensation data company. Only companies included in the Best Company Compensation 2021 article from Comparably, an employer evaluation outlet, were considered.

It is worth pointing out that eleven of the 20 highest paying companies are based in California, with each operating in areas with the most high-tech jobs. Three of these companies are located in New York, and two in Washington, with the rest in Arizona, Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

A majority of these companies are in the tech sector and they have big bankrolls to hire the best and brightest. Some are even among the most profitable companies in the world, and as such, they can pay their employees very high salaries. Not to mention, with most of these companies located in some of the country’s most expensive places to live, cost of living is also taken into account for these salaries. (These are cities with the most expensive homes.)

