These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In August 2022

August started on a positive note, with the S&P 500 gaining over 5% in the first 10 days. However, the market changed course mid-way, ending the month down 4.2% after Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell noted that the U.S. central bank would have to practice a tight monetary policy to control the soaring inflation.

Nevertheless, the drop in the stock market gives investors a chance to acquire quality stocks at a lower price. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in August 2022.

Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In August 2022

We have used the August return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in August 2022.

JPMorgan Chase (1%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, this company provides financial and investment banking products and services, and operates through Corporate and Investment Bank, Asset and Wealth Management, Consumer and Community Banking, and Commercial Banking segments.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by over 28% year to date and down over 11% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $114 (52-week range of $106.06 to $172.96).

Exxon Mobil (2%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products, and operates through Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by over 55% year to date but are down over 9% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $95 (52-week range of $52.96 to $105.57).

Meta Platforms (2%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, this company develops and operates social media applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and more.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by almost 53% year to date and down over 19% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $159 (52-week range of $154.25 to $383.79).

Bank of America (2%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company offers banking and nonbank financial services, and operates through Global Banking, Wealth and Investment Management, Global Markets, Consumer Banking, and All Other segments.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by almost 26% year to date and down almost 8% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $32 (52-week range of $29.67 to $50.11).

Walt Disney (7%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate that operates through DPEP (Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) and DMED (Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution) segments.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are down by almost 29% year to date but are up by almost 3% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $109 (52-week range of $90.23 to $187.58).

Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In August 2022

Thermo Fisher Scientific (-7%)

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Waltham, Mass., this company offers scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares are down by over 18% year to date and down over 1% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $546 (52-week range of $497.83 to $672.34).

Mastercard (-7%)

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., it is a payment and technology company that connects consumers, stores, businesses, merchants and governments globally.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shares are down by almost 10% year to date and down almost 11% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $324 (52-week range of $303.65 to $399.92).

Tesla (-8%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, it is an automotive and clean energy company that develops and sells electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, solar panels and solar roof tiles, and related products and services.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 22% year to date but are up by over 13% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $274 (52-week range of $206.86 to $414.50).

Pfizer (-9%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, it is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, makes and sells biopharmaceutical products globally.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by over 22% year to date and down over 14% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $45 (52-week range of $40.94 to $61.71).

NVIDIA (-19%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets and related software, and operates through Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other segments.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by over 54% year to date and down almost 28% in the last three months. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at above $134 (52-week range of $132.70 to $346.47).

