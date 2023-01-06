These Are the 5 Best and Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks in Dec 2022

Mega-cap stocks are those with a minimum market capitalization of $200 billion. Although the numbers of such stocks are limited, the list is continuously growing as more companies create value for their shareholders.

December wasn’t a good month for mega-cap stocks, with the Russell Top 50 Mega Cap Index dropping by over 5%. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Dec 2022.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

We have taken the December return numbers of mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in Dec 2022. Here are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in Dec 2022:

5. Merck & Co. (1%)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers prescription medicines, biologic therapies, vaccines, animal health, as well as consumer care products. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) shares are up by over 28% in the last three months and up over 42% in the last year.

As of this writing, Merck & Co. shares are trading above $111 with a 52-week range of $72.88 to $112.89, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $281 billion.

4. Broadcom (1%)

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are up by almost 17% in the last three months but are down by over 12% in the last year.

As of this writing, Broadcom shares are trading above $556 with a 52-week range of $415.07 to $648.65, giving the company a market cap of more than $231 billion.

3. Procter & Gamble (2%)

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company offers personal care products. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are up by over 20% in the last three months but are down by almost 7% in the last year.

As of this writing, Procter & Gamble shares are trading above $152 with a 52-week range of $122.18 to $165.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $359 billion.

2. Meta Platforms (2%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company (formerly Facebook) develops and operates social media applications. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by over 8% in the last three months and down almost 62% in the last year.

As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading above $127 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $339.17, giving the company a market cap of more than $331 billion.

1. Pfizer (2%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, this company discovers, develops, makes and sells biopharmaceutical products globally. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are up by over 16% in the last three months but are down by almost 9% in the last year.

As of this writing, Pfizer shares are trading above $49 with a 52-week range of $41.45 to $57.43, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $287 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

Here are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in Dec 2022:

5. Alphabet (Cl. A) (-13%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is the holding company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are down by over 13% in the last three months and down over 36% in the last year.

As of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading above $87 with a 52-week range of $83.34 to $151.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.10 trillion.

4. Amazon.com (-13%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Wash., this company offers e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital streaming services. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 29% in the last three months and down almost 48% in the last year.

As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading above $86 with a 52-week range of $81.69 to $170.83, giving the company a market cap of more than $875 billion.

3. NVIDIA (-14%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops and sells computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up by over 12% in the last three months and down by almost 48% in the last year.

As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading above $147 with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $289.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $352 billion.

2. Costco Wholesale (-15%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., this company operates a chain of membership discount stores. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are down by over 5% in the last three months and down almost 17% in the last year.

As of this writing, Costco Wholesale shares are trading above $456 with a 52-week range of $406.51 to $612.27, giving the company a market cap of more than $201 billion.

1. Tesla (-37%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems, supercharger stations, and self-driving technology. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 52% in the last three months and down almost 68% in the last year.

As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading above $113 with a 52-week range of $104.64 to $384.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $341 billion.

