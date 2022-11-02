These Were The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In October 2022

October offered much-needed relief to stock market investors. For instance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained almost 14% last month, notching its best monthly performance since 1976. Other major indexes gained as well, with the S&P 500 soaring 8% and the Nasdaq Composite rising almost 4% in October.

Individual stocks also performed well, including most mega-cap stocks. In fact, only a few mega-cap stocks posted a negative return, and the rest all were in the green. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in October 2022.

The Five Best-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In October 2022

We used the October return data for mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to determine the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in October 2022. Here are the five best-performing mega-cap stocks in October 2022:

Bank of America (19%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America is an investment bank and financial services holding company. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by almost 18% year to date but have risen almost 11% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Bank of America shares are trading at around $36 with a 52-week range of $29.31 to $50.11, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $290 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (20%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, JPMorgan Chase is an investment bank and financial services holding company. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by almost 20% year to date but rose more than 13% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, JPMorgan Chase shares are trading at around $127 with a 52-week range of $101.28 to $171.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $369 billion.

Chevron (26%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, this company deals in integrated energy and chemicals operations globally. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up by over 56% year to date, including a gain of over 15% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Chevron shares are trading at around $183 with a 52-week range of $110.73 to $183.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $352 billion.

Exxon Mobil (27%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Exxon Mobil is one of the world’s biggest publicly traded international oil and gas companies. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by almost 83% year to date, including a nearly 19% gain in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares are trading at around $112 with a 52-week range of $57.96 to $112.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $460 billion.

Oracle (28%)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers comprehensive and fully integrated cloud applications and cloud platform services. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are down by more than 10% year to date, following an increase of more than 2% over the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Oracle shares are trading at around $78 with a 52-week range of $60.78 to $106.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $208 billion.

The Five Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In October 2022

Here are the five worst-performing mega-cap stocks in October 2022:

Microsoft (-1%)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, this company develops computer software, personal computers, consumer electronics and related services. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are down by almost 32% year to date, including the decline of more than 16% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Microsoft shares are trading at around $228 with a 52-week range of $219.13 to $349.67, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.7 trillion.

Alphabet Class C (-2%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet is a holding company for Google and several former Google subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are down by over 35% year to date, including a decline of over 19% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading at around $93 with a 52-week range of $91.90 to $152.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.2 trillion.

Amazon.com (-9%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, this company largely deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising and digital streaming. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 40% year to date, including a decline of more than 25% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at around $99 with a 52-week range of $97.66 to $188.11, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.

Tesla (-14%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company designs and develops electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by almost 35% year to date, including a decline of more than 23% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at around $231 with a 52-week range of $198.59 to $414.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $720 billion.

Meta Platforms (-31%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, this company designs, develops and operates social media applications. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by almost 72% year to date, including a nearly 41% decline in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at around $94 with a 52-week range of $92.60 to $353.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $266 billion.

