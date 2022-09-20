These Were the Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In August 2022

Investing in mid-cap stocks is essential for investors who prefer a diversified portfolio. These stocks offer a middle ground with regard to the risks and rewards when compared to the small-cap and large-cap companies.

In terms of stability, these stocks are less volatile than the small-cap stocks, and in terms of performance, the mid-cap stocks are usually better than their large-cap counterparts. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in August 2022.

Five Best-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In August 2022

We have used the August return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in August 2022.

Axsome Therapeutics (72%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, this company develops novel therapies for managing central nervous system disorders. Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares are up by almost 57% year to date and up almost 161% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Axsome Therapeutics shares are trading at above $58 (52-week range of $20.63 to $71.98), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.30 billion.

AST SpaceMobile (80%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Midland, Texas, this company is building a broadband cellular network in space for unmodified mobile devices. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are up by over 7% year to date and up over 33% in the last three months.

As of this writing, AST SpaceMobile shares are trading at above $8.30 (52-week range of $4.84 to $14.27), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.50 billion.

Karuna Therapeutics (106%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boston, this company develops therapies using muscarinic cholinergic receptors for the treatment of psychosis and cognitive impairment. Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares are up by almost 83% year to date and up over 128% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Karuna Therapeutics shares are trading at above $239 (52-week range of $92.26 to $278.25), giving it a market capitalization of more than $7.90 billion.

Global Blood Therapeutics (106%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., this company discovers, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for the treatment of grievous blood-based disorders. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) shares are up by over 131% year to date and up over 150% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Global Blood Therapeutics shares are trading at above $67 (52-week range of $21.65 to $73.02), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.50 billion.

ChemoCentryx (119%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in San Carlos, Calif., it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes medicines for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are up by over 41% year to date and up over 100% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ChemoCentryx shares are trading at above $51 (52-week range of $14.95 to $51.78), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.60 billion.

Five Worst-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In August 2022

MultiPlan (-32%)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers healthcare cost management solutions. Multiplan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) shares are down by over 33% year to date and down almost 46% in the last three months.

As of this writing, MultiPlan shares are trading at above $2.90 (52-week range of $2.8800 to $6.2600), giving it a market capitalization of almost $2 billion.

Tandem Diabetes Care (-33%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Diego, this company designs, develops and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares are down by over 63% year to date and down almost 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Tandem Diabetes Care shares are trading at above $55 (52-week range of $42.90 to $155.86), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.60 billion.

Getty Images Holdings (-40%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Seattle, it is a visual media company that offers stock images, editorial photography, video and music to businesses and everyday users. Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) shares are down by over 15% year to date and down over 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Getty Images shares are trading at above $8.10 (52-week range of $7.86 to $37.88), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.60 billion.

Novavax (-43%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md., this company discovers, develops and commercializes medicines to prevent infectious diseases. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are down by over 79% year to date and down over 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Novavax shares are trading at above $29 (52-week range of $28.25 to $260.69), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.30 billion.

SiTime (-46%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is a micro-electromechanical system based silicon timing solution company. SiTime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) shares are down by over 70% year to date and down almost 47% in the last three months.

As of this writing, SiTime shares are trading at above $88 (52-week range of $85.00 to $341.77), giving it a market capitalization of almost $2 billion.

