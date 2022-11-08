These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Small-cap Stocks in October 2022

Small-cap stocks can offer big returns in a short period of time, especially when the economy is rebounding from a slowdown. This is because businesses witness robust earnings growth when the economy is recovering.

On the other hand, small-cap stocks can offer big losses as well because of their volatile nature. To give an idea of the gains you can make and losses you can incur, discussed below are the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in October 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In October 2022

We have used the October return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in October 2022. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in October 2022:

Akouos (95%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Boston, Mass., this company develops precision genetic medicines to restore and preserve hearing in genetically-defined patients. Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares are up by almost 52% year to date and up over 312% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Akouos shares are trading above $13 with a 52-week range of $2.32 to $13.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $485 million.

Immunovant (101%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York City, it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on providing normal lives to patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares are up by almost 40% year to date and up almost 151% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Immunovant shares are trading above $11 with a 52-week range of $3.15 to $12.42, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.40 billion.

FingerMotion (118%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers mobile payment and recharge services in China. FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) shares are down by almost 4% year to date but are up by almost 512% in the last three months.

As of this writing, FingerMotion shares are trading above $6.80 with a 52-week range of $0.62 to $9.80, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $320 million.

Tango Therapeutics (122%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Boston, Mass., this company discovers novel drugs to deliver targeted therapies to people with cancer. Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares are down by almost 32% year to date but are up by almost 75% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Tango Therapeutics shares are trading at above $7.40 with a 52-week range of $3.18 to $14.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $650 million.

Biohaven (163%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Biohaven is a modern pharmaceutical company that aims to change the lives of people with unmet medical needs.

As of this writing, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares are trading above $14 with a 52-week range of $5.54 to $17.39, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $940 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in October 2022

These were the five worst performing small-cap stocks in October 2022:

Nutex Health (-46%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, it is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares are down by almost 83% year to date and down over 79% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Nutex Health shares are trading above $0.72 with a 52-week range of $0.50 to $52.80, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $480 million.

ACM Research (-49%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company develops, makes and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares are down by almost 77% year to date and down almost 66% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ACM Research shares are trading above $6.50 with a 52-week range of $5.46 to $37.12, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $360 million.

TuSimple Holdings (-55%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company operates and develops autonomous trucks. Tusimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) shares are down by over 90% year to date and down over 71% in the last three months.

As of this writing, TuSimple Holdings shares are trading above $2.70 with a 52-week range of $2.83 to $43.79, giving the company a market cap of more than $760 million.

Cano Health (-59%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami, Fla., this company operates primary care centers, as well as supports related medical practices in primary care for seniors. Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) shares are down by over 62% year to date and down over 45% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Cano Health shares are trading above $3.30 with a 52-week range of $3.30 to $12.87, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.60 billion.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (-59%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., this company discovers and develops therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) shares are down by almost 72% year to date and down over 69% in the last three months.

As of this writing, NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are trading above $4.60 with a 52-week range of $2.92 to $21.63, giving the company a market cap of more than $400 million.

