5 Best and Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in Dec 2022

Small-cap stocks usually suffer more than mid- and large-cap stocks when the market as a whole is struggling, and when the market is rallying, they could offer higher returns as well. The year 2022 wasn’t good for the equity market, including small-cap stocks, but analysts expect quality small-cap stocks to offer exceptional returns in 2023. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Dec 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

We have taken the December return data of small-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Dec 2022. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in Dec 2022:

5. CymaBay Therapeutics (85%)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Newark, Calif., this company develops access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares are up by over 96% in the last three months and up almost 4% year to date.

As of this writing, CymaBay Therapeutics shares are trading above $6.40 with a 52-week range of $1.67 to $6.59, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $550 million.

4. Avidity Biosciences (91%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company develops oligonucleotide-based therapies. Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) shares are up by over 38% in the last three months and up over 2% year to date.

As of this writing, Avidity Biosciences shares are trading above $22 with a 52-week range of $9.83 to $23.57, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.50 billion.

3. Trean Insurance Group (117%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Wayzata, Minn., this company offers insurance products and services with a focus on specialty casualty lines. Trean Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIG) shares are up by over 78% in the last three months and up almost 1% year to date.

As of this writing, Trean Insurance Group shares are trading above $6 with a 52-week range of $2.12 to $8.12, giving the company a market cap of more than $300 million.

2. Viking Therapeutics (132%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares are up by over 173% in the last three months but are down by almost 5% year to date.

As of this writing, Summit Therapeutics shares are trading above $9 with a 52-week range of $2.02 to $9.62, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $680 million.

1. Summit Therapeutics (431%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom, this company discovers, develops, and sells antibiotic medicines. Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are up by almost 314% in the last three months and up almost 13% year to date.

As of this writing, Summit Therapeutics shares are trading above $4.70 with a 52-week range of $0.66 to $5.78, giving the company a market cap of more than $966 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

Here are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in December 2022:

5. Century Therapeutics (-51%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., this company develops off-the-shelf cell therapies to advance the course of cancer care. Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares are down by over 49% in the last three months and down almost 5% year to date.

As of this writing, Century Therapeutics shares are trading above $5.60 with a 52-week range of $4.02 to $44.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $520 million.

4. Fate Therapeutics (-52%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares are down by over 73% in the last three months and down over 46% year to date.

As of this writing, Fate Therapeutics shares are trading above $5.60 with a 52-week range of $4.02 to $44.00, giving the company a market cap of more than $520 million.

3. Alset (-55%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Maryland, this company provides quality and affordable designer homes with integrated smart technologies. Alset Inc (NASDAQ:AEI) shares are down by over 33% in the last three months but are up by over 29% year to date.

As of this writing, Alset shares are trading above $2.90 with a 52-week range of $2.2509 to $18.5740, giving the company a market cap of more than $22 million.

2. P3 Health Partners (-62%)

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Henderson, Nev., this company offers professional support services to doctors and clinicians. P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) shares are down by almost 64% in the last three months and down almost 8% year to date.

As of this writing, P3 Health Partners shares are trading above $1.70 with a 52-week range of $1.43 to $8.49, giving the company a market cap of more than $410 million.

1. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (-97%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Canton, Ohio, it is a resort and entertainment company. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares are up by almost 15% in the last three months and up almost 75% year to date.

As of this writing, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are trading above $14.50 with a 52-week range of $7.36 to $31.68, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $76 million.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk