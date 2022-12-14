These Were the 5 Best and Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in November 2022

Investing in small-cap stocks is usually a very risky business, but they could offer quick and hefty returns. Also, the cheap share price of small-cap stocks makes them the top choice of investors who don’t have much money to invest but want to make quick money.

However, investing in small-cap stocks could prove risky because these stocks are highly volatile. So, if a trade goes wrong, it could drastically reduce your investment. To give you an idea of the money you could make (or lose), discussed below are the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in November 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In November 2022

We have taken the November return numbers of small-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in November 2022. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in November 2022:

5. Bandwidth (85%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., it is a cloud-based communications services company that offers data, internet, messaging and other similar services. Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) shares are down by over 65% year to date but are up by almost 58% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Bandwidth shares are trading above $24 with a 52-week range of $9.20 to $74.87, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $630 million.

4. Imago BioSciences (104%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., this company develops novel anti-cancer therapeutics. Imago Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) shares are up by over 51% year to date and up over 123% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Imago BioSciences shares are trading above $35 with a 52-week range of $11.56 to $35.95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

3. GrowGeneration (107%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colo., this company retails hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares are down by over 56% year to date but are up by almost 28% in the last three months.

As of this writing, GrowGeneration shares are trading above $5.80 with a 52-week range of $2.92 to $14.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $360 million.

2. Nutex Health (123%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, it is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that operates through Hospital and Population Health Management Divisions. Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares are down by over 54% year to date and down over 28% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Nutex Health shares are trading above $1.80 with a 52-week range of $0.5000 to $52.8000, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion.

1. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (158%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., this company develops and sells products for ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares are up by over 16% year to date and up almost 186% in the last three months.

As of this writing, 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are trading above $25 with a 52-week range of $5.32 to $25.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $757 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In November 2022

Here are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in November 2022:

5. Silvergate Capital (-55%)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in La Jolla, Calif., this company offers banking and loan services. Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) shares are down by almost 86% year to date and down over 76% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Silvergate Capital shares are trading above $20.90 with a 52-week range of $19.25 to $166.60, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $670 million.

4. Veru (-55%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Miami, this company develops novel medicines for managing prostate and breast cancer. Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) shares are down by almost 9% year to date and down over 65% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Veru shares are trading above $5.30 with a 52-week range of $4.34 to $24.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $441 million.

3. Vacasa (-61%)

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Portland, Ore., this company offers vacation rental property management services, as well as property management and other real estate services. Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares are down by over 85% year to date and down almost 68% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Vacasa shares are trading above $1.20 with a 52-week range of $1.18 to $9.38, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $623 million.

2. Scilex Holding (-61%)

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company develops and sells non-opioid pain management products. Scilex Holding Co (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares are down by almost 61% year to date and down over 62% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Scilex Holding shares are trading above $3.90 with a 52-week range of $3.67 to $11.17, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $554 million.

1. CinCor Pharma (-63%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Waltham, Mass., this company develops clinical candidates for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) shares are down by almost 57% in the last three months.

As of this writing, CinCor Pharma shares are trading above $11.50 with a 52-week range of $11.41 to $43.15, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $522 million.

