These Are the 10 Largest Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

Shares usually leap or dive more quickly than usual in the lead-up to an earnings announcement, as well as immediately after an earnings announcement. This could mean potential earning opportunities for investors.

Volatility risk, however, is high in such trades as it is hard to tell how good or bad the earnings will be and how the market will react to the earnings announcement. Let’s take a look at the 10 largest companies releasing earnings next week.

10 Largest Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Aug. 31, 2022) of companies that are scheduled to announce earnings next week to come up with the 10 largest companies releasing earnings next week.

Coupa Software

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company provides business spend management (BSM) solutions. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares are down by over 63% year to date and down almost 15% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Coupa Software shares are trading at above $58 (52-week range of $50.54 to $270.79), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4 billion. Coupa Software will release its earnings on September 6.

HealthEquity

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, this company offers a range of solutions for managing health care accounts. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) shares are up by over 49% year to date and up over 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, HealthEquity shares are trading at above $66 (52-week range of $36.81 to $73.29), giving it a market capitalization of more than $5 billion. HealthEquity will release its earnings on September 6.

Guidewire Software

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company operates a technology platform that includes software, services, and a partner ecosystem for the Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) shares are down by almost 37% year to date and down almost 13% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Guidewire Software shares are trading at above $71 (52-week range of $69.06 to $130.95), giving it a market capitalization of more than $6 billion. Guidewire Software will release its earnings on September 6.

Casey’s General Stores

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, this company manages and operates convenience stores and gasoline stations. Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) shares are up by over 8% year to date and up over 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Casey’s General Stores shares are trading at above $210 (52-week range of $170.82 and $222.40), giving it a market capitalization of more than $7 billion. Casey’s General Stores will release its earnings on September 6.

UiPath

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York Ciry, this company develops and operates a software platform to automate business processes. UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares are down by almost 62% year to date and down over 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, UiPath shares are trading at above $16 (52-week range of $13.66 to $65.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $8 billion. UiPath will release its earnings on September 6.

GitLab

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers code hosting and collaboration platform services. Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares are down by over 31% year to date but are up by over 56% in the last three months.

As of this writing, GitLab shares are trading at above $59 (52-week range of $30.74 to $137.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $9 billion. GitLab will release its earnings on September 6.

GameStop

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, this company offers games and entertainment products through its stores (online and offline). GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are down by almost 23% year to date and down over 14% in the last three months.

As of this writing, GameStop shares are trading at above $27 (52-week range of $19.40 to $63.92), giving it a market capitalization of more than $9 billion. GameStop will release its earnings on September 6.

DocuSign

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are down by almost 62% year to date and down over 29% in the last three months.

As of this writing, DocuSign shares are trading at above $57 (52-week range of $55.86 and $314.70), giving it a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. DocuSign will release its earnings on September 8.

Zscaler

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers a cloud-based internet security platform. Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares are down by over 50% year to date but are up by almost 7% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Zscaler shares are trading at above $156 (52-week range of $125.12 to $376.11), giving it a market capitalization of more than $22 billion. Zscaler will release its earnings on September 8.

Kroger

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company operates supermarkets and multi-department stores. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) shares are up by almost 6% year to date but are down by over 9% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Kroger shares are trading at above $47 (52-week range of $38.22 to $62.78), giving it a market capitalization of more than $33 billion. Kroger will release its earnings on September 9.

