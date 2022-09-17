These Are the 10 Biggest Firms Announcing Earnings Next Week

Earnings seasons provide investors with unique opportunities. Generally, a company’s share price moves significantly ahead of its earnings, as well as when the company announces its earnings.

Such price movement allows investors to make a sizable gain in a very short period of time. So, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest firms announcing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Firms Announcing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies reporting earnings next week to rank the 10 biggest firms announcing earnings next week.

AAR

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Wood Dale, Ill., this company offers products and services to commercial aviation, government and defense industries. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares are up by over 2% year to date but are down by almost 16% in the last month.

As of this writing, AAR shares are trading at above $39 (52-week range of $30.90 to $52.83), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.40 billion. It will report its earnings on September 22.

KB Home

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Los Angeles, this company builds and sells a variety of new homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares are down by over 38% year to date and down almost 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, KB Home shares are trading at above $27 (52-week range of $24.78 to $50.20), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.40 billion. It will report its earnings on September 21.

H.B. Fuller

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., this company makes and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) shares are down by over 24% year to date and down almost 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, H.B. Fuller shares are trading at above $61 (52-week range of $57.36 to $81.73), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.30 billion. It will report its earnings on September 22.

Darden Restaurants

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Orlando, Fla., it is a full-service restaurant company that operates through Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business segments. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares are down by over 13% year to date but are up by over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Darden Restaurants shares are trading at above $130 (52-week range of $110.96 to $164.28), giving it a market capitalization of more than $16 billion. It will report its earnings on September 22.

FactSet Research Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company offers integrated financial data, analytical applications and services. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares are down by over 8% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, FactSet Research Systems shares are trading at above $446 (52-week range of $345.92 to $495.40), giving it a market capitalization of more than $17 billion. It will report its earnings on September 22.

Lennar

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Miami, this company offers real estate-related financial and investment management services. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares are down by over 36% year to date and down almost 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, Lennar shares are trading at above $72 (52-week range of $62.54 to $117.54), giving it a market capitalization of more than $20 billion. It will report its earnings on September 22.

AutoZone

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, TN, this company retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) shares are up by over 2% year to date but are down by almost 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, AutoZone shares are trading at above $2,140 (52-week range of $1,559.43 to $2,362.24), giving it a market capitalization of more than $41 billion. It will report its earnings on September 19.

General Mills

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., this company makes and markets branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares are up by over 11% year to date but are down by almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, General Mills shares are trading at above $74 (52-week range of $57.47 to $78.54), giving it a market capitalization of more than $44 billion. It will report its earnings on September 21.

FedEx

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company focuses on transportation, e-commerce and business services. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down by almost 21% year to date and down almost 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, FedEx shares are trading at above $162 (52-week range of $192.82 to $266.79), giving it a market capitalization of more than $53 billion. It will report its earnings on September 22.

Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., this company operates membership warehouses to offer food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary products. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are down by over 11% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Costco Wholesale shares are trading at above $496 (52-week range of $406.51 to $612.27). It will report its earnings on September 22.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk