5 Best and Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks in December 2022

2022 was a difficult year for the equity market, with the S&P 500 down over 19%, its worst year since 2008 (down 38%). Even though analysts are bearish on 2023, some do expect large-cap stocks to make a comeback this year, with the S&P 500 up 1.5% this year through Jan. 19 (and over 5% in the past three months). Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Dec 2022.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

We have taken the December return data of large-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Dec 2022. Here are the five best performing large-cap stocks in Dec 2022:

5. Splunk (11%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., Splunk develops and offers cloud software solutions. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares are up by over 5% year to date but are down over 25% in the last 12 months.

As of this writing, Splunk shares are trading at around $90.60 with a 52-week range of $65.00 to $150.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14.80 billion.

4. BeiGene (15%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in George Town, Ky., BeiGene develops innovative and affordable medicines. Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares are up by over 21% year to date and up over 7% in the last 12 months.

As of this writing, BeiGene shares are trading at around $264 with a 52-week range of $118.18 to $280.62, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28.90 billion.

3. DocuSign (18%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) offers cloud-based electronic signature solutions. DocuSign shares are up by almost 2% year to date but remain down by almost 54% for the last 12 months.

As of this writing, DocuSign shares are trading at around $56.90 with a 52-week range of $39.57 to $131.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11.30 billion.

2. Okta (28%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, Okta is an identity management platform that serves enterprises. Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are up by almost 1% year to date but remain down by over 64% for the last 12 months.

As of this writing, Okta shares are trading at around $69.40 with a 52-week range of $44.12 to $203.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10 billion.

1. MongoDB (29%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, MongoDB develops and offers a general-purpose database platform. Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are up by almost 1% year to date but remain down by almost 49% for the last 12 months.

As of this writing, MongoDB shares are trading at around $199 with a 52-week range of $135.15 to $471.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13.70 billion.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

Here are the five worst performing large-cap stocks in Dec 2022:

5. CF Industries Holdings (-21%)

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company makes and sells nitrogen fertilizer. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares are up by almost 2% year to date bringing their 12-month return to nearly 27%.

As of this writing, CF Industries shares are trading at around $86.50 with a 52-week range of $64.87 to $119.60, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16.90 billion.

4. Albemarle (-22%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Albemarle is a specialty chemical manufacturing company. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares are up by almost 15% year to date bringing their 12-month return to nearly 17%.

As of this writing, Albemarle shares are trading at around $249.90 with a 52-week range of $169.93 to $334.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $29 billion.

3. Unity Software (-28%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Francisco, Unity Software develops video gaming software. Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) shares are up by almost 10% year to date but remain down by over 72% for the last 12 months.

As of this writing, Unity Software shares are trading at around $31.60 with a 52-week range of $21.22 to $119.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12.60 billion.

2. Lucid Group (-33%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Newark, Calif., Lucid Group makes electric vehicles. Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are up by over 14% year to date but remain down by over 79% for the last 12 months.

As of this writing, Lucid Group shares are trading at around $7.90 with a 52-week range of $6.09 to $37.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13.10 billion.

1. Rivian Automotive (-42%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this company develops and makes electric vehicles and accessories. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are down by almost 12% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -75%.

As of this writing, Rivian Automotive shares are trading at around $16.40 with a 52-week range of $15.28 to $71.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14.90 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk