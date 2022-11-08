Biotechnology Value Fund discloses stake in ARAV / Aravive

Biotechnology Value Fund L P has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,109,058 shares of Aravive Inc (ARAV). This represents 9.99% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital, Llc holds 1,316,129 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 934,975 shares, representing an increase of 28.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAV by 35.02% over the last quarter.

Artal Group S.A. holds 1,311,291 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 946,423 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 457,220 shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 374,945 shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 277,829 shares, representing an increase of 25.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAV by 30.36% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aravive Inc. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Aravive Inc is 0.0132%, a decrease of 31.3867%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.30% to 5,598,986 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

