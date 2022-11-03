Paul Manning increases stake in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Manning Paul B has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,989,861 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 5, 2020 they reported 5,295,307 shares and 14.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

They have filed 2 13D/G filings since October 5, 2020.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Fmr Llc holds 3,295,689 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294,821 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 28.83% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 1,643,438 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333,947 shares, representing an increase of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 20.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 1,070,802 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012,164 shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 28.27% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 1,046,490 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193,703 shares, representing a decrease of 109.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSHA by 67.57% over the last quarter.

Artal Group S.A. holds 1,040,882 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 8.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is 0.0169%, a decrease of 16.5226%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.72% to 14,968,777 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.