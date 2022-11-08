Jackson Square Partners Liquidates 8.4% Stitch Fix Stake

Jackson Square Partners, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of zero shares of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX), effectively closing out their position.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. holds 11,979,753 shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 7,601,912 shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,964,510 shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 44.35% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 7,039,781 shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,322,450 shares, representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 34.96% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 3,882,575 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005,335 shares, representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 43.92% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc /mn holds 3,607,509 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011,295 shares, representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 27.16% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix Inc. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.72%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Stitch Fix Inc is 0.0576%, a decrease of 41.0339%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 80,913,515 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel