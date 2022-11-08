Jackson Square Partners Sells Out of Nevro (NVRO)

Jackson Square Partners, LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of zero shares of Nevro Corp (NVRO), effectively closing their position.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 4,841,616 shares representing 13.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718,980 shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 25.97% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 3,560,796 shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252,411 shares, representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 21.16% over the last quarter.

FSMEX – Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,720,125 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 700,000 shares, representing an increase of 59.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 169.05% over the last quarter.

PRNHX – T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. holds 1,578,055 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 990,412 shares, representing an increase of 37.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 80.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,377,111 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366,186 shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVRO by 89.96% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nevro Corp. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 6.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Nevro Corp is 0.1274%, a decrease of 10.9037%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.18% to 39,710,140 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel