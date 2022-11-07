Lance Torgerson Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)

Lance Torgerson has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,873,297 shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 12.32% of the company.
In his previous filing dated August 16, 2022, he reported 2,859,991 shares and 17.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.83% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).
What are other large shareholders doing?
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc holds 3,474,099 shares representing 25.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528,221 shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 12.17% over the last quarter.
Fmr Llc holds 1,392,252 shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425,832 shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 33.47% over the last quarter.
Conversant Capital LLC holds 957,360 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company.
FLPSX – Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 875,661 shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 954,854 shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 9.49% over the last quarter.
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 785,450 shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 787,481 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 14.25% over the last quarter.
What is the overall institutional sentiment?
There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civeo Corp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.26%.
Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Civeo Corp is 0.4071%, a decrease of 1.7086%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 11,353,928 shares.
This article originally appeared on Fintel
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.