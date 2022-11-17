Castle Creek Capital Takes Position in in MPB / Mid Penn Bancorp

Fintel reports that Castle Creek Capital Partners VI, LP has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 706,901 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB). This represents 4.5% of the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868.

Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties.

The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 826,451 shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 765,245 shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 83.08% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management LLC holds 538,000 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 472,827 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 278,319 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 277,619 shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 272,935 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 273,991 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPB by 6.46% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is 0.0847%, an increase of 13.1924%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 7,126,235 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

This article originally appeared on Fintel