Five Star Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

Five Star Bancorp said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 13, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.15 per share.

At the most recent share price of $26.64 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 2.25%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.97% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Star Bancorp is $31.96. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 19.97% from its latest reported closing price of $26.64.

The projected annual revenue for Five Star Bancorp is $123MM, an increase of 28.70%. The projected annual EPS is $2.96, an increase of 18.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Star Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FSBC is 0.0857%, a decrease of 3.9666%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 8,769K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,413,548 shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company.

Davis Asset Management holds 881,495 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company.

Davis Capital Partners holds 850,000 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 736,300 shares, representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 25.46% over the last quarter.

OTCFX – T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 651,497 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 650,103 shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 380,081 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 382,113 shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Five Star Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

