ARS Pharma CEO Richard Lowenthal Holds 8% Silverback Stake After Merger

Author(s): Fintel StaffFintel reports that Lowenthal Richard E has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,422,432 shares of Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX ). This represents 7.9% of the company.

On Nov. 8, ARS closed its merger with Silverback. The combined company operates as ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The company discovers and develops novel and proprietary ImmunoTAC technology designed to create potent therapeutic molecules that can be systemically administered to patients. Silverback Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

Orbimed Advisors LLC holds 8,740,887 shares.

K2 Principal Fund, L.P. owns 3,247,533 shares.

Rubric Capital Management LP owns 2,695,170 shares.

Nextech Invest AG owns 1,910,029 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC owns 1,249,863 shares.

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 9.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Silverback Therapeutics Inc is 0.0687%, an increase of 42.1522%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.20% to 31,046,206 shares.

