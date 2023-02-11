Invesco Increases Position in DISH Network

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.41MM shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2015 they reported 9.93MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 55.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.17% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for DISH Network is $33.00. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 145.17% from its latest reported closing price of $13.46.

The projected annual revenue for DISH Network is $17,001MM, a decrease of 0.48%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, a decrease of 58.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in DISH Network. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISH is 0.14%, a decrease of 16.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 286,430K shares. The put/call ratio of DISH is 6.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 39,364K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,724K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 16.33% over the last quarter.

DODGX – Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,326K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,276K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 15,333K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,131K shares, representing a decrease of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Palestra Capital Management holds 8,688K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,946K shares, representing a decrease of 37.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 44.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,361K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Dish Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation’s first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

