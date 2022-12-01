'Green Wednesday' Cannabis Sales Jump More Than 15% From Last Year, Second Busiest Day of 2022 After 4/20

Cannabis is quickly joining turkey, pumpkin pie and cornucopia as Thanksgiving totem.

According to business intelligence firm Akerna (US:KERN), cannabis sales for the Thanksgiving holiday rose 12% year over year. The report said “Green Wednesday,” as some call the day before Thanksgiving, saw sales rise 16% from a year ago to $116.4 million.

The report said Green Wednesday and Black Friday are on track to become the second and third-highest grossing sale days for regulated cannabis in the US for 2022, outdone only by 4/20, a number representing everything weed among aficionados. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend delivered over $289 million in sales, collectively up 12.7% year over year, the research group said.

“Cannabis has become an integral element of the Thanksgiving holiday shopping tradition,” says Jessica Billingsley, Akerna CEO.

The data company also prided more granular sales information for the holiday weekend of Nov. 23 — Nov. 26.

Category sales

Flower: 48.7%

Cartridge/Pens: 32.3%

Concentrates: 11.6%

Infused Edibles: 5.8%

Other: 1.6%

Purchaser demographics – gender

60.4% men

39.6% women

Purchaser demographics – age

Under 30 years old: 26.6%

30-40 years old: 31%

40-50 years old: 21.3%

50-60 years old: 11.8%

Over 60 years old: 9.3%

Average order total (average dollar spend per purchase)

Medical: $111.77

Recreational: $68.60

Average basket size (average number of items purchased per order)

Medical: 3.55 items

Recreational: 3.53 items

Akerna is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $30 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq.

“Visibility and participation in the holiday shopping season is a perfect opportunity for operators and brands looking to cement their place in the hearts and minds of their customers,” Billingsley said.

This article originally appeared on Fintel