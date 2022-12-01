Silo Wellness Pushes for Psychedelic Retreats in Rural Jackson County Before December Deadline

Beginning in January 2023, the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, will be legal in the state of Oregon. But in some areas, like Jackson County, the legal use of psilocybin may be limited to urban areas.

For businesses like Silo Wellness, this limitation could impact their plans for growth. Silo Wellness is Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company. Partnering with the New Frontier Ranch just east of Ashland, Silo recently announced big plans for a new retreat center in rural Jackson County. The ranch is a massive 960-acre property with the potential to house hundreds of guests in a quiet, natural setting.

Introducing Psilocybin Therapy to Oregon: The Legislative Process

In November 2020, a slim majority of Jackson County voted in favor of the therapeutic use of psilocybin, with 51.19% of votes cast in favor of measure 109. When the next election rolled around in November 2022, Jackson County voters were asked to consider a ballot measure that would prohibit the establishment of therapeutic psilocybin centers in some areas of the county. 52.7% of Jackson County voters voted “no,” meaning that the voters did not establish location prohibitions on psilocybin treatment centers in Jackson County.

Yet there are still potential roadblocks for companies looking to establish therapeutic psilocybin centers in rural areas of Jackson County, Oregon. On November 2, the Jackson County Planning Commission proposed an amendment to the Jackson County Land Development Ordinance (JCLDO 3.14.4). This amendment, if accepted, would limit all psilocybin service centers to general Commercial Zoning districts.

According to a statement made by Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold to Yahoo Finance, “A quick review of the Jackson County zoning map shows that the only unincorporated properties that would be available for psilocybin service centers are within the urban growth boundary abutting city limits or near I-5. Jackson County is effectively attempting to outlaw psychedelic nature retreats without a public vote.”

Support for the Proposed Amendment

On November 23, the Jackson County Commissioners met for a public hearing in a first step to determine whether or not to approve the amendment to JCLDO 3.14.4. The Commissioners also have the power to make revisions and adjustments to the amendment as they see fit.

The Jackson County Commissioners heard arguments in support and against the proposed amendment at the hearing. The Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development joined the hearing and argued in favor of the amendments. Hilary Foote, the agency’s Farm/Forest Lands Specialist shared the agency’s belief that Oregon state law prohibits mushroom vendors from being stand-alone businesses in exclusive farm or forest-use zones. State law specifically protects these zones to support farmers and conservation efforts.

According to Foote, the only workaround for psilocybin businesses would be to simultaneously operate as a service center and a farm. It follows a similar model to wineries, which grow their produce and serve their products to customers on-site.

Opposition to the Proposed Amendment

Those opposed to enacting the amendment believe that the rural, natural setting is essential to the efficacy of psilocybin mental health treatment. “While we are out in nature, we get the luxury of fasting from the negative inputs of the world, like unhealthy foods, materialism, and the media. In a safe, natural environment where your immediate needs are met, you can have the time, space, and motivation to contemplate,” Silo Wellness CEO and Oregon attorney Mike Arnold said in a statement to Wealth of Geeks.

“This is where psychedelics can be so helpful. Suppose you clear your mind and insert the stimulus of a natural environment, followed by the stimulus of a natural compound (psilocybin) sent directly to your brain. In that case, you may be better equipped to clear the land to sow new intentions.”

What Jackson County Residents Think

Many Jackson County residents are advocates for accessible psychedelic treatment centers throughout Oregon because of the mental health benefits of psilocybin therapy. In a prior Jackson County Public Hearing, 27 residents spoke up with their opinions on the legalization of psilocybin. 25 of the residents spoke in support of the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin, while the other 2 opposed its legalization.

One advocate was mental health counselor Drew Snyder, a veteran who struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He believes psilocybin therapy was integral to his healing process. Many others agreed, saying the treatment helped them overcome addiction, depression, and other mental health issues.

One of the two opponents to psilocybin therapy, Susan Rachor of Central Point, believes there are other ways to treat these mental health issues and claims legalizing psilocybin is simply adding another problem to the area.

The next step in determining whether Oregon will legalize psilocybin treatment centers in rural Jackson County will occur on November 30 at 1:30 p.m. Then, the Jackson County Commissioners will meet to discuss the potential amendment to JCLDO 3.14.4 and come to a decision before the deadline in December.

