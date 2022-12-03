These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks in November 2022

While 2022 has been a dismal year for investors so far, November has offered some respite. In November, all three benchmark indices – The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 – reported gains over the last month.

Most mega-cap stocks also ended the month in green. In fact, there were just five mega-cap stocks that posted negative returns. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in November 2022.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In November 2022

We used the November return data of mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in November 2022. Here are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in November 2022:

5. Alphabet Cl. A (12%)

It is a holding company that focuses on the acquisition and operation of different companies. Alphabet operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are down by over 30% year to date and down over 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Alphabet (Cl. A) shares are trading above $100 with a 52-week range of $83.34 to $151.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.30 trillion.

4. Alphabet Cl. C (12%)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are down by over 30% year to date and down almost 7% in the last three months. As of this writing, Alphabet (Cl. C) shares are trading above $101 with a 52-week range of $83.45 to $152.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.30 trillion.

3. Broadcom (18%)

This company develops and sells semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are down by over 17% year to date but are up by over 10% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Broadcom shares are trading above $550 with a 52-week range of $415.07 to $677.76, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $229 billion.

2. Meta Platforms (27%)

This company develops and operates social media applications, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by over 64% year to date and down almost 25% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading above $119 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $352.71, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $313 billion.

1. NVIDIA (27%)

NVIDIA develops and sells computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by almost 42% year to date but are up by almost 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading above $170 with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $324.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $416 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In November 2022

Here are the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in November 2022:

5. Exxon Mobil (-1%)

This company deals in the exploration and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by over 81% year to date and up almost 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares are trading above $110 with a 52-week range of $57.96 to $114.66, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $458 billion.

4. Amazon.com (-1%)

Amazon focuses on e-commerce, online advertising, digital streaming, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by almost 43% year to date and down over 25% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading above $96 with a 52-week range of $85.87 to $177.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $984 billion.

3. Apple (-2%)

Apple develops and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and other accessories, as well as offers related software services. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are down by over 16% year to date and down almost 5% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Apple shares are trading above $148 with a 52-week range of $129.04 to $182.94, giving the company a market cap of more than $2.34 trillion.

2. UnitedHealth Group (-2%)

It is a managed healthcare and insurance company that offers health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are up by almost 7% year to date and up almost 4% in the last three months.

As of this writing, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading above $537 with a 52-week range of $445.17 to $558.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $511 billion.

1. Tesla (-15%)

Tesla develops and sells electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Also, it offers Supercharger stations, vehicle service centers and self-driving technology. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by almost 45% year to date and down almost 28% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading above $195 with a 52-week range of $166.19 to $402.67, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $614 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk