The 5 Best- and Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks in March 2023

March was a roller-coaster ride for the stock market. The market dropped early in the month following the collapse of three financial institutions (Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Credit Suisse) but gained in the second half after the government revealed measures to handle the crisis.

As a result, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.51%, 6.69%, and 1.89%, respectively in March. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in March 2023.

The Five Best-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In March 2023

We used the March return data for mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in March 2023. Let’s start with the five best-performing mega-cap stocks in March 2023:

5. Alphabet Cl. A (13%)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are up by almost 18% year to date, although they are still down almost 26% over the last year. At the time of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading at around $103.60 with a 52-week range of $83.34 to $143.71, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.3 trillion.

Alphabet reported more than $280.8 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $257.4 billion in 2021.

4. Apple (13%)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up by almost 27% year to date, although they are still down by more than 5% over the last year. At the time of this writing, Apple shares are trading at around $164 with a 52-week range of $124.17 to $178.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.6 trillion.

Apple reported more than $394 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $365 billion in 2021.

3. Microsoft (15%)

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are up by over 20% year to date, although they remain in the red for the last 12 months, off by almost 7%. At the time of this writing, Microsoft shares are trading at around $288.30 with a 52-week range of $213.43 to $315.11, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.14 trillion.

Microsoft reported more than $198.2 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $168 billion in 2021.

2. NVIDIA (19%)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up by over 90% year to date, bringing their one-year gain to almost 4%. At the time of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading at around $277 with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $278.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $686 billion.

NVIDIA reported more than $26.95 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $26.9 billion in 2021.

1. Meta Platforms (21%)

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are up by over 76% year to date, although they’re still down almost 6% for the last year. At the time of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at around $211 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $236.86, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $549 billion.

Meta Platforms reported more than $116 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $117 billion in 2021.

The Five Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In March 2023

These were the five worst-performing mega-cap stocks in March 2023:

5. Merck & Co. (-1%)

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) shares are down by over 4% year to date, although they have gained more than 27% over the last year. At the time of this writing, Merck & Co. shares are trading at around $106.50 with a 52-week range of $81.64 to $115.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $270 billion.

Merck reported more than $58.4 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $48.9 billion in 2021.

4. UnitedHealth Group (-1%)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are down by almost 11% year to date, bringing their 12-month decline to almost 8%. At the time of this writing, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading at around $485 with a 52-week range of $449.70 to $558.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $440.8 billion.

UnitedHealth reported more than $324.1 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $287 billion in 2021.

3. Exxon Mobil (-2%)

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are down by almost 1% year to date, although they’re up almost 32% over the last year. At the time of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares are trading at around $109.40 with a 52-week range of $79.29 to $119.63, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $446.2 billion.

Exxon Mobil reported more than $400.4 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $280.5 billion in 2021.

2. JPMorgan Chase (-8%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by almost 3% year to date, bringing their one-year decline to almost 4%. At the time of this writing, JPMorgan Chase shares are trading at above $130 with a 52-week range of $101.28 to $144.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $383.5 billion.

JPMorgan Chase reported more than $92.8 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $57.8 billion in 2021.

1. Bank of America (-15%)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by almost 14% year to date, bringing their one-year decline to more than 30%. At the time of this writing, Bank of America shares are trading at around $28.50 with a 52-week range of $26.32 to $41.74, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $228.9 billion.

Bank of America reported more than $72.5 billion in revenue for 2022, compared to over $47.6 billion in 2021.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk