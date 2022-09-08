These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In August 2022

August was another difficult month for cryptocurrencies. Concerns over inflation and rising interest rates pressured risk assets, pushing Bitcoin and Ethereum prices down.

Bitcoin witnessed a drop of around 14% last month and is down about 58% year to date, while Ethereum prices dropped more than 7% in August and are down 59% in 2022.

Still, a few popular cryptocurrencies offered a decent return last month. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in August 2022.

10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In August 2022

We have taken the August return data of the cryptocurrencies from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in August 2022.

For the list, we have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as of Sept. 1, 2022).

10. Shiba Inu (SHIB, 3%)

Created anonymously in August 2020, it aims to be an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE). Its token supports projects such as an NFT art incubator.

As of this writing, SHIB is trading at $0.00001216, giving it a market capitalization of more than $6.60 billion. It has an all-time high of $0.00008845 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.000000000082 (September 2020).

9. PancakeSwap (CAKE, 6%)

Launched in September 2020, it is a DeFi (decentralized finance) app that enables holders to exchange tokens, provide liquidity via farming, as well as earn fees in return.

As of this writing, CAKE is trading at $3.98, giving it a market capitalization of more than $550 million. It has an all-time high of $44.18 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0002318 (September 2020).

8. Huobi Token (HT, 7%)

Launched in 2018, it is the native currency of Huobi Global, which is a cryptocurrency exchange. It has several functions, including reducing commissions for trading operations. As of this writing, HT is trading at $4.61, giving it a market capitalization of more than $700 million. It has an all-time high of $39.81 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8903 (January 2019).

7. eCash (XEC, 8%)

It aims to be a means of transaction that people can use to pay for goods and services. XEC is down over 63% year to date and down over 22% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, XEC is trading at $0.00004084, giving it a market capitalization of more than $770 million. It has an all-time high of $0.0005926 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0000173 (June 2021).

6. Flow (FLOW, 8%)

It is a quick, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain. Flow’s native currency is a keystone for a new, inclusive, and borderless digital economy. FLOW is down by over 80% year to date and down almost 25% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, FLOW is trading at $1.82, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.80 billion. It has an all-time high of $46.16 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.17 (June 2022).

5. UNUS SED LEO (LEO, 15%)

Launched in 2019, it is a utility token that is used across the iFinex ecosystem and allows Bitfinex users to save money on trading fees. LEO is up by almost 37% year to date but is down by almost 4% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, LEO is trading at $5.19, giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.90 billion. It has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).

4. Cosmos (ATOM, 18%)

Launched in 2017, it aims to provide an antidote to “slow, expensive, unscalable and environmentally harmful” proof-of-work protocols. ATOM is down by almost 67% year to date but is up by over 34% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, ATOM is trading at $12.03, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.40 billion. It has an all-time high of $44.70 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $1.13 (March 2020).

3. EOS (EOS, 24%)

It is an open source blockchain platform that allows developers to develop projects that other blockchains cannot support. EOS is down by over 50% year to date but is up by over 24% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, EOS is trading at $1.54, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.50 billion. It has an all-time high of $22.89 (April 2018) and an all-time low of $0.4802 (October 2017).

2. Nexo (NEXO, 49%)

Launched in 2018, it is a blockchain-based lending platform that provides users with instant cryptocurrency-backed loans. Its native token, NEXO, provides users with several benefits, including discounts, receiving dividends from Nexo’s profits, and more. NEXO is down by almost 67% year to date and down over 28% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, NEXO is trading at $0.8726, giving it a market capitalization of more than $480 million. It has an all-time high of $4.63 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04333 (September 2018).

1. Chiliz (CHZ, 53%)

Founded in 2017, it is a digital currency for sports and entertainment. It is a fan token that helps to connect fans, as well as unlock new revenue streams. CHZ is down by over 36% year to date but is up by almost 56% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, CHZ is trading at $0.188, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.12 billion. It has an all-time high of $0.8915 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.004001 (September 2019).

