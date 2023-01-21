5 Best and Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022

For the cryptocurrency market, 2022 was a tumultuous year, losing about $1.4 trillion in value. Liquidity issues and bankruptcies, including the collapse of the FTX exchange, have pushed investors away from the crypto market. Analysts expect tougher conditions this year as well, at least in the first half. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022.

Five Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q4 2022

We have used fourth-quarter return data, as of Dec. 31, 2022, to rank the five best and worst performing cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $250 million for our list of the five best and worst performing cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022. Here are the five best performing cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022:

5. Huobi Token (HT, 18%)

Launched in January 2018, it is a native token of the Huobi Global cryptocurrency exchange. HT is up by almost 12% in sixty days but is down up almost 4% year to date. As of this writing, HT is trading at $4.92, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $798 million.

HT has an all-time high of $39.81 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8903 (Jan 2019).

4. Litecoin (LTC, 30%)

This cryptocurrency offers fast, secure and low-cost payments to users. LTC is up by almost 38% in sixty days and up almost 18% year to date. As of this writing, LTC is trading at $84.10, giving it a market cap of more than $6.06 billion.

LTC has an all-time high of $412.96 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $1.11 (Jan 2015).

3. Toncoin (TON, 54%)

Developed in 2018, it aims to be an easy-to-use application that enables users to buy, send and store funds. TON is up by over 30% in sixty days but is down almost 3% year to date. As of this writing, TON is trading at $2.23, giving it a market cap of more than $2.72 billion.

TON has an all-time high of $5.84 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $0.3906 (Sep 2021).

2. Trust Wallet Token (TWT, 61%)

TWT offers a range of benefits to Trust Wallet holders. TWT is down by almost 28% in sixty days but is up by almost 2% year to date. As of this writing, TWT is trading at $1.44, giving it a market cap of more than $600 million.

TWT has an all-time high of $2.72 (Dec 2022) and an all-time low of $0.006478 (July 2020).

1. OKB (OKB, 67%)

Launched in 2017, OKB is the utility token of the Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx, allowing users to access the exchange’s special features. OKB is up by almost 56% in sixty days and up almost 13% year to date. As of this writing, OKB is trading at $30.95, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $1.85 billion.

OKB has an all-time high of $44.17 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $1.25 (May 2019).

Five Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q4 2022

Here are the five worst performing cryptocurrencies in Q4 2022:

5. Aptos (APT, -60%)

Aptos aims to bring mainstream adoption to web3, as well as empower an ecosystem of DApps. APT is up by over 101% in sixty days and up over 130% year to date. As of this writing, APT is trading at $8.11, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $1.29 billion.

APT has an all-time high of $10.25 (Oct 2022) and an all-time low of $3.09 (Dec 2022).

4. NEAR Protocol (NEAR, -64%)

It is a community-run cloud computing platform. NEAR is up by almost 35% in sixty days and up over 62% year to date. As of this writing, NEAR is trading at $2.07, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.75 billion.

NEAR has an all-time high of $20.42 (Jan 2022) and an all-time low of $0.526 (Nov 2020).

3. Solana (SOL, -69%)

Launched in March 2020, Solana is an open-source project that uses blockchain to offer decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. SOL is up by almost 80% in sixty days and up over 112% year to date. As of this writing, SOL is trading at $21.08, giving it a market cap of more than $7.82 billion.

SOL has an all-time high of $260.06 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).

2. EthereumPoW (ETHW, -72%)

It is a hard fork of the Ethereum blockchain with the Ethereum Merge. ETHW is up by almost 19% in sixty days and up over 28% year to date. As of this writing, ETHW is trading at $3.81, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $411 million.

ETHW has an all-time high of $141.36 (Aug 2022) and an all-time low of $2.86 (Dec 2022).

1. Chain (XCN, -83%)

Founded in 2014, Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure that allows companies to develop better financial services. XCN is down by almost 74% in sixty days and down almost 10% year to date. As of this writing, XCN is trading at $0.01128, giving it a market cap of more than $242 million.

XCN has an all-time high of $0.1841 (May 2022) and an all-time low of $0.003958 (Jun 2022).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk