Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 27

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research reports will likely be sparse this week.

Others:

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (GIAC) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $13

Century Therapeutics (IPSC) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $19

McDonald’s (MCD) removed from 90-day negative catalyst watch at Citigroup

