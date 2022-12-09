Investing

Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 9

24/7 Wall St. Staff
December 9, 2022 1:02 pm

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Credit Suisse (CS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Netflix (NFLX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $400

> Pinduoduo (PDD) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $110

Downgrades:

> Air Liquide (AIQUY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Jefferies

> Beyond Meat (BYND) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Argus

> Caixabank (CAIXY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Gilead Sciences (GILD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank; tgt $90

> Julius Baer (JBAXY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> lululemon athletica (LULU) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $431

> Lundin Mining (LUNMF) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Others:

> Archrock (AROC) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $10

> Capita (CTAGY) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

> Caterpillar (CAT) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $264

> Cigna (CI) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen

> DMC Global (BOOM) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Halliburton (HAL) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $53

> MindMed (MNMD) assumed with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $25

> Netflix (NFLX) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $405

> NexTier Oilfield (NEX) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $19

> NOV Inc. (NOV) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $30

> Patterson-UTI (PTEN) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James

> Presto Automation (PRST) initiated with a Neutral at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $4.25

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $20

> SLB (SLB) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $65

> Workday (WDAY) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $225

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

Sell the Bear Market Rally Now and Buy These 7 Dividend-Paying Hard Asset Stocks

Goldman Sachs Says These 5 'Strong Buy' Tech Laggards Could Be Big 2023 Winners

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Dollar General,...

Friday's Top Upgrades and Downgrades: Costco, CrowdStrike, Gilead Sciences,...