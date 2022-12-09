Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 9

Upgrades:

> Credit Suisse (CS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Netflix (NFLX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $400

> Pinduoduo (PDD) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $110

Downgrades:

> Air Liquide (AIQUY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Jefferies

> Beyond Meat (BYND) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Argus

> Caixabank (CAIXY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Gilead Sciences (GILD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank; tgt $90

> Julius Baer (JBAXY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> lululemon athletica (LULU) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $431

> Lundin Mining (LUNMF) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Others:

> Archrock (AROC) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $10

> Capita (CTAGY) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

> Caterpillar (CAT) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $264

> Cigna (CI) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen

> DMC Global (BOOM) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Halliburton (HAL) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $53

> MindMed (MNMD) assumed with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $25

> Netflix (NFLX) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $405

> NexTier Oilfield (NEX) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $19

> NOV Inc. (NOV) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $30

> Patterson-UTI (PTEN) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James

> Presto Automation (PRST) initiated with a Neutral at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $4.25

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $20

> SLB (SLB) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $65

> Workday (WDAY) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $225