Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, December 9

Upgrades:
> Credit Suisse (CS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Netflix (NFLX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $400
> Pinduoduo (PDD) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $110
Downgrades:
> Air Liquide (AIQUY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Jefferies
> Beyond Meat (BYND) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Argus
> Caixabank (CAIXY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Gilead Sciences (GILD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank; tgt $90
> Julius Baer (JBAXY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> lululemon athletica (LULU) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $431
> Lundin Mining (LUNMF) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets
Others:
> Archrock (AROC) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $10
> Capita (CTAGY) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays
> Caterpillar (CAT) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $264
> Cigna (CI) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen
> DMC Global (BOOM) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Halliburton (HAL) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $53
> MindMed (MNMD) assumed with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $25
> Netflix (NFLX) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $405
> NexTier Oilfield (NEX) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $19
> NOV Inc. (NOV) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $30
> Patterson-UTI (PTEN) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James
> Presto Automation (PRST) initiated with a Neutral at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $4.25
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $20
> SLB (SLB) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $65
> Workday (WDAY) named 2023 Best Idea at Cowen; tgt raised to $225
