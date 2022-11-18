Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 18, 2022

Upgrades:

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $460

> Pinnacle West (PNW) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Guggenheim; tgt raised to $70

> Ross Stores (ROST) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt $130

Downgrades:

> Chart Industries (GTLS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $133

> Editas Medicine (EDIT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $13

> Editas Medicine (EDIT) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt lowered to $12

> HP Inc. (HPQ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> RH (RH) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $270

Others:

> 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $36

> Akili Inc. (AKLI) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $2

> Amgen (AMGN) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $240

> Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $33

> Bristol-Myers (BMY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $78

> Conagra (CAG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $41

> CoStar Group (CSGP) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $100

> DraftKings (DKNG) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $21

> Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $15

> Eli Lilly (LLY) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $395

> Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $45

> Insmed (INSM) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $39

> Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $170

> Merck (MRK) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $120

> NeoGames (NGMS) initiated with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $16

> Pfizer (PFE) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $55

> Precigen (PGEN) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $7

