Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 18, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $460
> Pinnacle West (PNW) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Guggenheim; tgt raised to $70
> Ross Stores (ROST) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt $130
Downgrades:
> Chart Industries (GTLS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $133
> Editas Medicine (EDIT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $13
> Editas Medicine (EDIT) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt lowered to $12
> HP Inc. (HPQ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> RH (RH) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $270
Others:
> 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $36
> Akili Inc. (AKLI) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $2
> Amgen (AMGN) initiated with an Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $240
> Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $33
> Bristol-Myers (BMY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $78
> Conagra (CAG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $41
> CoStar Group (CSGP) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $100
> DraftKings (DKNG) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $21
> Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $15
> Eli Lilly (LLY) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $395
> Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $45
> Insmed (INSM) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $39
> Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $170
> Merck (MRK) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $120
> NeoGames (NGMS) initiated with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $16
> Pfizer (PFE) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $55
> Precigen (PGEN) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $7
