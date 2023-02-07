Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 7

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Kemper (KMPR) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $80
> Orsted A/S (DNNGY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman
> Pfizer (PFE) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Daiwa Securities; tgt $51
> Snam SPA (SNMRY) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Terna Rete Elettrica (TERRF) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Wartsila (WRTBY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
Downgrades:
> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Berenberg
> Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Odeon
> Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) downgraded to Seel from Reduce at Veritas; tgt $18
> Carrefour SA (CRRFY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Chegg (CHGG) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Ericsson (ERIC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Finning Int’l (FINGF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Niu Technologies (NIU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $5.90
> Silk Road Medical (SILK) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> SJW (SJW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $84
> Sweetgreen (SG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $12
Others:
> 908 Devices (MASS) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $14
> Akamai Tech (AKAM) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $91
> Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) initiated with a Hold at Zelman
> ChampionX (CHX) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Cloudflare (NET) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $52
> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $66
> iRhythm (IRTC) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $150
> Largo Resources (LGO) initiated with an Outperform at Noble Capital Markets; tgt $11
> Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $20
> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $26
> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $25
> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $22
> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with an Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $24
> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $23
> Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $19
