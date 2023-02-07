Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 7

Upgrades:

> Kemper (KMPR) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $80

> Orsted A/S (DNNGY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman

> Pfizer (PFE) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Daiwa Securities; tgt $51

> Snam SPA (SNMRY) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Terna Rete Elettrica (TERRF) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Wartsila (WRTBY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

Downgrades:

> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Berenberg

> Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Odeon

> Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) downgraded to Seel from Reduce at Veritas; tgt $18

> Carrefour SA (CRRFY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Chegg (CHGG) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Ericsson (ERIC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Finning Int’l (FINGF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Niu Technologies (NIU) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $5.90

> Silk Road Medical (SILK) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> SJW (SJW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $84

> Sweetgreen (SG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $12

Others:

> 908 Devices (MASS) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $14

> Akamai Tech (AKAM) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $91

> Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) initiated with a Hold at Zelman

> ChampionX (CHX) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Cloudflare (NET) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $52

> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $66

> iRhythm (IRTC) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $150

> Largo Resources (LGO) initiated with an Outperform at Noble Capital Markets; tgt $11

> Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) initiated with a Buy at Chardan Capital Markets; tgt $20

> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $26

> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $25

> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $22

> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with an Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $24

> Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $23

> Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $19