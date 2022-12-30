Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMC, CNH, Opendoor, Tesla and More

The futures traded lower as investors get ready to finish the holiday-shortened trading week, as well as a horrific 2022 in which all the major indexes will end the year lower, after all three closed higher on Thursday. The Nasdaq will finish the year deep in bear market territory, with the S&P 500 very close. Only the venerable Dow Jones industrials will finish the year with just a single-digit loss.

Volume was extremely low on Thursday, and most market strategists are expecting more downside for stocks in the first half of 2023, as interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are still in play and inflation, while slowing, is still much higher than the Fed will tolerate. All eyes are focused on the second half of 2023, where many feel the rate hikes will be over and stocks could rally in a big way.

Treasury yields were lower across the curve as buyers stepped in after some sizable institutional selling over the past week. The 10-year note closed at 3.84%, while the two-year paper finished the day at 4.37%, widening the inversion to the largest level over the past week. Bond traders see the ongoing difference in yields as a sign of an impending recession.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude finished lower, as traders weigh the potential for the China opening to slow as once again COVID-19 cases spike. Travelers from China will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter the United States. Natural gas was hit once again on Thursday, closing down almost 3% at $4.55. Gold and Bitcoin finished the day higher as bargain hunters looked to add or increase positions before the end of the year.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI): William Blair reiterated a Market Perform rating with a $187 target price. The consensus target is $191.57. The closing share price on Thursday was $167.21.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC): Wedbush reiterated an Underperform rating with a $2 target price. The consensus target for the meme stock favorite is $2.99. The shares closed almost 8% higher on Thursday at $4.14.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX): Keefe Bruyette reiterated an Overweight rating with a $54 target price. The consensus target is $48.67. The stock closed almost 4% higher on Thursday at $39.01.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. ( NYSE: BZH ): Noting that homebuilders are facing a challenging 2023, Zacks selected this stock as its Bear of the Day. Its shares have traded as high as $23.65 in the past year but closed most recently at $12.90.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM): BofA Securities reiterated an Underperform rating with a $55 target price. The consensus target is $60.67. The shares closed on Thursday at $53.17, which was down close to 15% for the day after missing earnings estimates.

CEL-SCI Corp. (NYSE: CVM): E.F. Hutton lowered its $17 price target to $16 but kept its Buy rating intact. The consensus target is $17.00. Thursday’s close was at $2.20.