Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ADT, Aurora Cannabis, CarMax, Skechers, Tesla, Tilray and More

The futures traded higher Thursday, after yet another slow trading day across Wall Street and as we limp toward the end of 2022. All the major indexes closed the day on the downside, as a surge in COVID-19 infections in China dampened some of the positive reopening news that emerged over the weekend and earlier this week. Typically, much of Wall Street will not be truly back in the saddle until next Tuesday, so research and economic commentary will be somewhat muted until the financial world returns for the new year.

Treasury yields were modestly higher during the Wednesday session. The 30-year benchmark bond is closing in on the 4% level for the first time in over a month. The 10-year note closed at 3.88%, while the two-year finished Wednesday at 4.36%. The inversion between the securities has narrowed as we finish 2022, but bond market traders still view the ongoing inversion as a recession indicator.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude closed lower, after racing higher last week and to start this week. Production issues due to the storm and reports that Russia did not consult with OPEC over the price cap retaliation were cited as reasons for the weakness. Natural gas followed crude oil, down almost 10% on the same storm-related production issues. Gold and Bitcoin also closed lower Wednesday.

Thursday, December 29, 2022

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT): Zacks selected this stock as its Bull of the Day. The analyst makes the case that sticky subscription revenue helps smooth the EPS curve. Shares last closed at $8.97, down from a 52-week high of $10.10 seen earlier this month.

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI): Morgan Stanley started coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $2 price target. The consensus target is higher at $4.50. Wednesday’s close was at $0.97 a share.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB): Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating but cut its $2 target price to $1. The consensus target is $3.08. The stock closed on Wednesday at $0.85.

Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BY): Raymond James maintained a Market Perform rating and has a $27 target price. The consensus target is $26.90. The stock closed on Wednesday at $22.59.



CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX): This auto retailer is the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The analyst cites such headwinds as rising interest rates and a slowing economy. Shares have traded as high as $130.74 in the past year but closed most recently at $59.24.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR): Though JMP Securities lowered its $14 price target to $12, the firm maintained an Overweight rating. The consensus target is $13, and the stock closed on Wednesday at $6.17.