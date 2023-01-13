Porsche Cars North America Sets New Record for Retail Deliveries in 2022

Porsche Cars North America, a unit of the public company Porsche AG (US:POAHF, DE:PAH3), said on Tuesday that it delivered 70,065 cars in the US in 2022, breaking the company’s previous record set in 2021.

Fourth-quarter deliveries also set a new high for the period at 20,955, or 14% above the same quarter a year earlier. “What a year! Twelve months that provided challenges linked to industry-wide supply chain issues, but also a year that presented many more opportunities, resulting in a new record that surpassed expectations,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. He went on to express gratitude to the company’s customers and dealers for their patience and support.

Deliveries of the Porsche 911 exceeded 10,000 cars for the second year in a row, growing 2% compared to 2021. Demand for the all-electric Taycan remained strong, despite supply chain issues that slowed deliveries. Full-year performance was led by the Macan and Cayenne, with a combined record of 44,882 SUV deliveries, up 7% from the year before.

Fully electric cars made up 10% of all deliveries in 2022, with a combined electrified share of 14%, including plug-in hybrids.

This article originally appeared on Fintel