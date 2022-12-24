These Were The Top Performing Cryptocurrencies In 2022

2022 is definitely one of the worst years for cryptocurrencies. The price of every major cryptocurrency plummeted this year, including Bitcoin which lost more than 60% of its value. Volatility has always been an issue with cryptocurrencies, but this year, investors’ trust was especially shaken in the crypto market following the collapse of the FTX exchange.

Thus, only a few cryptocurrencies offered a positive return this year. Let’s take a look at the top performing cryptocurrencies in 2022.

Top Performing Cryptocurrencies In 2022

We have used the year to date return data (as of Dec. 23, 2022) to develop this list of the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in 2022. Here are the top performing cryptocurrencies in 2022:

EthereumPoW (ETHW, 0%)

It is a hard fork of Ethereum blockchain. ETHW is down by almost 61% in the last three months and down almost 16% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, ETHW is trading at $2.99, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $321 million. ETHW has an all-time high of $141.36 (August 2022) and an all-time low of $2.86 (December 2022).

Chain (XCN, 0%)

Founded in 2014, Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure that allows companies to develop better financial services. XCN is down by almost 77% in the last three months and down over 57% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, XCN is trading at $0.01814, giving it a market cap of more than $390 million. XCN has an all-time high of $0.1841 (May 2022) and an all-time low of $0.003958 (June 2022).

Aptos (APT, 0%)

Launched in 2022, Aptos is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that uses Move, which is a novel smart contract programming language. APT is down by over 55% in the last three months and down almost 16% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, APT is trading at $3.76, giving it a market cap of more than $488 million. APT has an all-time high of $10.25 (October 2022) and an all-time low of $3.58 (December 2022).

BitTorrent-New (BTT, 0%)

BTT is a dedicated native cryptocurrency token of BitTorrent, which is a peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing and torrent platform. BTT is down by almost 19% in the last three months and down almost 3% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, BTT is trading at $0.0000006441, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $609 million. BTT has an all-time high of $0.000003054 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.0000006178 (December 2022).

USDD (USDD, 0%)

USDD has been issued by the TRON DAO Reserve with a stable price. This crypto comes with a built-in incentive mechanism and a responsive monetary policy. USDD is down by almost 2% in the last three months and down almost 1% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, USDD is trading at $0.9827, giving it a market capitalization of more than $712 million. USDD has an all-time high of $1.03 (May 2022) and an all-time low of $0.9255 (June 2022).

ApeCoin (APE, 0%)

Launched in 2022, ApeCoin is a governance and utility token that is used within the APE Ecosystem. APE is down by almost 35% in the last three months but is up by over 10% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, APE is trading at $3.65, giving it a market cap of more than $1.31 billion. APE has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1.00 (March 2022).

TrueUSD (TUSD, 0.05%)

Launched in 2018, it is a U.S. dollar stablecoin that is administered by TrustToken, which is a platform tokenizing real-world assets. TUSD is down by almost 0.10% in the last three months.

As of this writing, TUSD is trading at $0.9996, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $753 million. TUSD has an all-time high of $1.36 (May 2018) and an all-time low of $0.9179 (March 2020).

Pax Dollar (USDP, 0.10%)

Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin that allows users to transact with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. USDP is up by over 0.20% in the last three months but is down by over 0.10% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, USDP is trading at $1, giving it a market capitalization of more than $946 million. USDP has an all-time high of $2.02 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8728 (March 2020).

Trust Wallet Token (TWT, 107%)

Founded in 2017, it is a crypto wallet that allows its members to send, receive, and store digital assets and collect NFTs. TWT is up by over 65% in the last three months but is down by over 30% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, TWT is trading at $1.51, giving it a market cap of more than $628 million. TWT has an all-time high of $2.72 (December 2022) and an all-time low of $0.006478 (July 2020).

GMX (GMX, 109%)

GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange, which facilitates low swap fees and zero price impact trades. GMX is up by over 15% in the last three months and up over 10% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, GMX is trading at $46.11, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $386 million. GMX has an all-time high of $217.32 (November 2021).

