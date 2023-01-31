Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Kohl's With Sell Recommendation

On January 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Kohl’s with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.36% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kohl’s is $30.05. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.36% from its latest reported closing price of $31.42.

The projected annual revenue for Kohl’s is $17,563MM, a decrease of 5.46%. The projected annual EPS is $3.09, a decrease of 29.79%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,235,995 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,005,791 shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Macellum Advisors holds 5,811,032 shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,212,732 shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,241,586 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911,786 shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 16.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,855,674 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782,631 shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 25.13% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,752,280 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,697,285 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSS by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kohl’s. This is a decrease of 102 owner(s) or 10.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KSS is 0.2769%, a decrease of 10.9113%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.46% to 120,875K shares.

Kohl`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kohl’s Corporation is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in its stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl’s mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl’s has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness.

This article originally appeared on Fintel