Goldman Sachs Maintains Mastec Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Mastec (MTZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.54% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastec is 124.07. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.54% from its latest reported closing price of 115.37.

The projected annual revenue for Mastec is 13,040MM, an increase of 25.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastec. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.39%, an increase of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 71,010K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,376K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,979K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 14.29% over the last quarter.

WFMDX – Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,841K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,785K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,919K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 79.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,829K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 1.85% over the last quarter.

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company’s activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

