Raymond James Downgrades Ventas

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from Strong Buy to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.55% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ventas is 52.38. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.55% from its latest reported closing price of 43.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ventas is 4,424MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ventas. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTR is 0.39%, an increase of 10.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 421,155K shares. The put/call ratio of VTR is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,167K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,243K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 768.07% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 19,361K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,968K shares, representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 15.25% over the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,567K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 1.28% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 17,555K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,160K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 3.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,479K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,390K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTR by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Ventas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

This article originally appeared on Fintel